Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, January 11, 2025? Here's What You Need to Know
Fans of Saturday Night Live may be wondering if a new episode is airing tonight. As the show prepares for its return next week, there’s still excitement surrounding its 50th anniversary celebrations.
Saturday Night Live is still on its post-holiday break this weekend. The show will return next week on January 18, 2025, with comedian Dave Chappelle hosting his fourth episode of the series. GloRilla will be the musical guest for this highly anticipated return.
While SNL is not airing a new episode tonight, NBC is re-broadcasting the November 2, 2024 episode. This episode marked John Mulaney's sixth time hosting the show. The comedian's opening monologue included a funny take on fatherhood and aging.
The show also featured a new installment of Mulaney’s popular New York musical series, set at a Duane Reade in Port Authority, and a touching pretape about a monkey astronaut named Beppo.
The musical guest, Chappell Roan, performed her hit song Pink Pony Club, along with the debut of her country-inspired track The Giver.
Saturday Night Live is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. As part of the celebrations, SNL has launched the 50 Seasons in 50 Days online event, featuring iconic sketches that span the show’s history.
The event includes fan-favorite sketches such as Ryan Gosling's Papyrus, SNL 40: Celebrity Jeopardy, and (Do It on My) Twin Bed.
Peacock will debut Beyond Saturday Night, a four-part docuseries on January 16. The series, which is executive-produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, takes viewers behind the scenes of the show.
Additionally, the documentary Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music will air on January 27, co-directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez.
It explores the groundbreaking musical performances and sketches over the years. All 50 seasons of SNL are available for streaming on Peacock.
