Is Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's beef a thing of the past post singer's birthday wish? Find out

Selena Gomez's organ donor and American actress Francia Raisa turned 35 on July 26. She was blessed with numerous birthday messages on social media. And, one of those birthday wishes came from Selena as well. Sharing throwback pictures with Raisa, the Lose You To Love Me singer took to her Instagram and wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa." Recently, TMZ shared a video where Francia opened up about her relationship with Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's beef a thing of the past post singer's birthday wish

TMZ recently shared a video where Francia Raisa was seen talking about her current relationship status with Selena Gomez. When she was asked for an update on the relationship between Gomez and Raísa, the How I Met Your Father actress firmly said, "There's no beef, guys," When asked if there was beef and the two recently squashed it, the actress told the TMZ reporter a polite but firm, "Bye!" and closed her car door.

What is all the 'beef' about between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa?

Gomez and Raisa reportedly had a falling out last November after the former said Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry" in her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Raisa responded to the comment by commenting on a social media post. She commented, "Interesting" and apparently unfollowed Gomez on social media. According to TMZ, Raisa has followed back Gomez back on Instagram now.

Notably, in 2017, the Calm Down singer revealed that Raisa donated one of her kidneys to her when she was having complications with lupus. “I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death," the singer-actress told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie at the time.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday on July 22 in a lavish setting. Fellow stars such as Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Karol G, and Sabrina Claudio were present at the birthday party. Sharing a photo of her blowing out candles, Selena wrote a heartwarming message too. She penned, "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life."

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez looks drop-dead gorgeous in all-black as she poses for a selfie; DEETS here