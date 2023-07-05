Is Selena Gomez 'casually dating' Jeremy Allen White after announcing she is single? Romance rumors DEBUNKED

Pop star Selena Gomez is one of the most successful singers in the music industry and as it happens, she is always in the spotlight for her personal life. While the recent drama on that front featured backlash after she unfollowed Zayn Malik among a couple of others, recent rumors suggest that the 30-year-old is dating actor Jeremy Allen White.

Is Selena Gomez 'casually dating' Jeremy Allen White?

After months of rumors claiming Gomez and Malik were dating, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. The former recently announced that she is single but the rumor mill suggests otherwise. The popular gossip page DeuxMoi posted a blind item which netizens quickly found out was referring to Gomez dating The Bear star, Jeremy Allen White.

"A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is *casually* dating again. He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they've been in touch since she returned to the States from filming overseas," the post read. The indirect references weren't that hard to decode. The 32-year-old is a Golden Globe winner and he recently separated from his wife Addison Timlin. If this wasn't enough, the second season of his comedy-drama series The Bear premiered on Hulu recently.

Are Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White's dating rumors true?

Apart from that, Gomez recently wrapped up filming for the third season of her show Only Murders in the Building and returned from Paris. To top it all off, the two actors posed for Vanity Fair's February cover alongside other rising stars in its 2023 Hollywood Issue. As for the credibility of the rumor? It won't be correct to say it's totally untrue considering DeuxMoi has previously revealed big celebrity news including Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde being a couple, as well as the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting a divorce.

Having said that, it won't be right to believe it one hundred percent because some stories have been based on anonymous tips and speculation. In May 2023, White announced that he and his wife, actress Addison Timlin were getting divorced. Meanwhile, Gomez has recently been involved in speculations regarding musician and singer Zayn Malik: be it their dating rumors or the unfollow drama that followed. Gomez is currently working on her upcoming studio album and is set for the release of her Hulu comedy-drama series this year.

