Is Selena Gomez holidaying in Paris? Singer’s photos at an Italian restaurant go viral

Selena Gomez has been MIA from all social media platforms for over a month now. The 30-year-old pop titan’s last post on Instagram was a picture of herself with Meryl Streep from the sets of her hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, on the day when they wrapped up shooting the third season. Ever since then, Selena has not been too active on the ‘gram, leaving fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of her.

Well, Selenators will be happy to know that new photos of the Rare singer have surfaced on social media and from the looks of it, it can be said that Selena is holidaying in Paris. Yes, that’s right!

Selena Gomez in Paris

A few hours back, new pictures of Selena Gomez surfaced on Twitter. In the photos shared by Pop Base, the Rare Beauty founder was seen dressed in chic and comfortable casuals as she was spotted at an Italian restaurant. Selena was seen donning a cozy, long black bomber jacket with a pair of denim pants and white sneakers. Her hair was left open and she also wore a white headband. The Lose You to Love Me singer was seen posing for a picture as she held a plate in her hands.

These photos soon went viral like wildfire on social media.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram post

Selena Gomez wraps up Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Last month, Selena Gomez wrapped up shooting for the third season of the popular series Only Murders in the Building. She posted an update about the same on her Instagram space as she posed with Meryl Streep, who will feature on the show in the upcoming season. Along with the photo, Selena also wrote a heartfelt caption.

“Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love. (heart face emoji)” Selena Gomez

