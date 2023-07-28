Is Selena Gomez prioritizing her mental health after celebrating 31st birthday? Here’s everything to know

On July 22, 2023, Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday in the most epic way as she donned a bold dress and partied hard with her friends. As Gomez enters her 30s, she has set some specific rules on how she wants to spend her time. According to Entertainment Tonight, Selena Gomez is focusing on her mental well-being at this point in her life. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez prioritizes her mental health

Recently Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday with all glitz and glamour. After the multi-fold birthday bash, Gomez is now looking to eliminate toxicity from her life and stay positive. A source told ET, “Selena is doing great. She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded. She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life.”

The source revealed that Selena Gomez feels loved and supported by keeping her social circle close. The source said, “She’s prioritizing her mental health, long-time friends, and using her platform to set a positive example. She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, which is so important to her.”

Selena Gomez has always been an open proponent of mental health and previously has opened about her issues and struggles with mental health. Previously the Wolves singer also said that she steered clear of social media to stay away from negativity and protect her mental health.

Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday

Selena Gomez's behind-the-scenes images from her 31st birthday celebrations showed how she looked stunning in a bold red tube dress that featured ruffle and tassel detailing.

For her second party, she opted for a private screening of Greta Gerwig 's Barbie movie. The screening was also attended by her nine year old sister Gracie Teefey. The singer was clad in all bright Barbie pink as she partied the night away! Gomez opted for a hot pink, satin halter top dress.

