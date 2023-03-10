Is Selena Gomez ready to collaborate with Zayn Malik? Here's what we know

Selena Gomez has once again made headlines, all thanks to her ex Zayn Malik. Selena and Zayn’s rumored collaboration has sparked waves of discussion among fans recently. On Wednesday, March 8th, it has been reported that the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer started following Selena on Instagram. The reunion of the two exes has instilled hopes for a possible collaboration between the two.

Zayn Malik is following Selena on IG?

Zayn Malik’s recent activity has set Instagram on fire. It has been noticed that the “To Begin Again” singer has started following ex-Selena again on Instagram lately. Not only Malik followed her on Instagram, but his mom, Trisha Malik, also appeared to follow the singer. The “Pillow Talk” singer follows only 18 people on Instagram, including Selena.

Fans’ reaction over Selena and Zayn’s potential team up

Fans go into a frenzy amid rumors that Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are most likely going to work together for their upcoming project. Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement over the potential collaboration. Although, most of them are thinking it’s possibly a new love affair. “Finally, we have solved world hunger,” one user commented. The second person wrote, “the reaction to this is insane, they'd be too powerful i fear”. The third person commented, ““i was like “wait why?” then i remembered the hadids are friends w Hailey or whatever, he’s so petty lmfao.” The fourth person wrote, ““I am manifesting Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez so we can finally make it happen.”

