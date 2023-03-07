Is Selena Gomez releasing new music in 2023? Here’s what she has to say

Selena Gomez has ruled people’s hearts for over a decade now, both as an actress and as a singer. The 30-year-old pop star is currently busy shooting for the third season of the popular series Only Murders in the Building, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. While her fans love to watch her in a show, they also excitedly wait for a new album or a single by Gomez. Well, fans might be in for some exciting and happy news, as Selena spilled some beans about her forthcoming music in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. Yup, you read that right! Selena will be coming out with new music in 2023. Continue reading to find out.

Selena Gomez says her new music is about freedom from relationships and darkness

While talking to Vanity Fair recently, Selena opened up about her upcoming music that she has been working on for quite some time now. The Rare singer said that had it been up to her, she would have spent all her life writing ballads. She said that she wants to make people smile with her music. Elaborating further, Selena added that her new music will be about real things that she is walking through in life. She described it as ‘powerful, strong, and very pop’. Selena further said that the theme will be about freedom from relationships, and freedom from darkness.

When Selena Gomez talked about retiring from music

While Selena has now teased her fans with details about her upcoming music, there was a time when she mentioned quitting music too. In April 2021, Gomez expressed her doubts and hesitation about making new music to Vogue. The Lose You To Love Me singer said that it was challenging for her to keep making new songs when no matter what she does, her music is never enough for some people. She said that she wanted to give one last try with a ‘different’ album before she ‘maybe’ retires from music.

