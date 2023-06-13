Is Selena Gomez releasing new music? Singer drops photos from recording studio in Paris

Selena Gomez is coming up with new music. Yes, that’s right! The 30-year-old singer is currently in Paris, where she is reportedly working on her upcoming project named Emilia Perez. However, it looks like despite being busy, Selena has found a way to treat her fans with new songs. How do we know? Well, she took to her Instagram space a few moments ago and shared the wonderful news with netizens. Read on to know more.

Selena Gomez shares photos from the recording studio

A few minutes ago, Selena shared a slew of black-and-white photos from a recording studio in Paris. In the photos, she can be seen seated in a chair with a mic in front of her and a pair of headphones over her head. The Only Murders in the Building actress was seen donning a cozy sweatshirt and a pair of woolen trousers. Selena also wore a black beanie and socks.

The Rare singer seemed to be in high spirits as she smiled brightly as the photos were taken. Sharing the photos, Selena captioned the post, “don’t worry guys. It’s coming, even from Paris (wink face emoji)”.

Check out her post below.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram post

Fans react to Selena Gomez’s Instagram post

As soon as Selena Gomez shared the photos on Instagram, her fans and followers flooded the post with likes and comments. One fan wrote, “Thank you for hearing me Selena”. Another said, “OMG I’m shaking right now (red heart emoji)”. Another follower asked, “Is this post conveying the message of new music from Selena Gomez?” Yet a fourth fan’s comment read, “Been manifesting this for way too long.” A fifth fan said, “OMFGGG I’M LITERALLY SCREAMING!!!!”

Meanwhile, a TikTok video featuring Selena Gomez went viral recently where the singer could be seen sharing her relationship status while watching a game of soccer. “I’m single!” she screamed, “I’m just a little high maintenance, but I will love you so much”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber asks fans not to leave mean comments on Selena Gomez’s posts: Deets inside