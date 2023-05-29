Is Selena Gomez shooting for her upcoming film Emilia Perez in Paris? Here’s what we know

Selena Gomez is currently in Paris. The 30-year-old singer and actress is apparently shooting for her upcoming movie Emilia Perez. Read on to know more about the project.

Selena Gomez shoots for Emilia Perez?

Lately, Selena has been spotted quite a few times in Paris. She also attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour on Friday night at the Stade de France. The pop star reportedly obliged fans and well-wishers with pictures and selfies.

According to Elle, Selena is currently shooting for French filmmaker Jacques Audiard’s much-anticipated musical crime comedy titled Emilia Perez, in the City of Love. It was Variety, that first reported this back in January 2023. Apart from Selena, the film also stars Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña.

As per the media outlet, Audiard’s movie will follow the Argentinian trans actor Gascón’s character who will play “a feared, on-the-run Mexican cartel leader who has a sex change to get away from the law and become the woman he’s always wanted to be.”

Selena Gomez’s Instagram post

Although the movie was first supposed to be shot in Mexico, it was then decided to be shot in a studio near Paris, as per Audiard’s wish. Emilia Perez is produced by Why Not Productions and Page 114. The script for the movie was penned by Audiard himself, in collaboration with Bidegain.

Selena Gomez got in a heated argument with a security guard?

While Selena was at Beyonce’s show, excited and thrilled fans clicked many pictures and recorded quite a few videos of the popstar as she had a good time. Among these videos, there was also a clip acquired by TMZ, wherein Selena can be seen in a seemingly heated discussion with a person who looks like a security guard.

Some fans have speculated that the security guard was overzealous while handling a fan who approached Gomez. Others claim that the Lose You To Love Me singer was mobbed by fans.

However, it is not yet known what exactly went down between Selena and the security guard.

