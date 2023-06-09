Is Selena Gomez single? Singer shares updates about relationship status in new TikTok

Selena Gomez has shared new updates about her relationship status in a new TikTok video.

The 30-year-old singer took to the social media platform and shared a video on Thursday, June 8, in which she revealed whether she is in a relationship or single.

Selena Gomez shares relationship updates

In the video shared by Selena Gomez on TikTok, she can be seen shouting “I am single!” as she watched a soccer game from the sidelines. The Only Murders in the Building actress then added, “ I am just a little high maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much.”

Sharing this short clip, Gomez captioned it, “The struggle man lol”.

Selena’s update comes weeks after being linked to former One Directioner Zayn Malik.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s dating rumors

In case you missed it, Selena and Zayn’s dating rumors started doing rounds in March this year after the pair was spotted spending some quality time together in a restaurant. Eye witnesses reportedly claimed that the singers were getting cosy and were even spotted sharing a kiss during their dinner date.

A source told US Weekly that Zayn ‘always admired’ Selena and even considered her an ‘incredible person, inside and out.’ However, the source also shared, that they were not ‘super serious’ at the moment.

“He’s been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he’s ready to date again,” the source claimed. “He’s feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn’t putting any pressure on the situation. He’d rather just let things progress organically and believes she feels the same.”

They also shared that while Selena was ‘free to see other people’ Zayn would love to see the Rare singer and see where things go.

Apart from Zayn, Selena Gomez was also romantically linked with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in January this year, after they were spotted together a few times.

