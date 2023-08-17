Is Selena Gomez starting her own 'lemon girl' trend after Hailey Bieber's 'strawberry girl summer' went viral?

Hailey Bieber's "strawberry girl summer" mood has gone viral ever since she started posting pictures of her flushed, glowy makeup, and her strawberry-themed nails. It seems like Selena Gomez has decided to join the fruit-based summer trends as she initiates her own lemon girl era. Here's what the 31-year-old singer posted, a detailed breakdown of her casual look, and how much the citrus-themed outfit and accessories donned by the actress cost.

Is Selena Gomez starting her own 'lemon girl' trend?

Gomez took to her Instagram stories to share her summery, lemony, and all-yellow daytime look with her fans. The series of images featured the Come and Get It hitmaker wearing a Valentino sundress. The cotton-blend midi dress costs $3,430, on sale. The strappy yellow dress has a scalloped trim and logo lettering across it. The Only Murders in the Building star paired the dress with cream-colored Vivavia block heels which reportedly cost $119.

Gomez accessorized the look with a pearl necklace, silver hoop earrings, and a Kate Spade lemon-shaped handbag. She posted an image of the rattan bag perched on a marble table at a restaurant she had stepped out to eat and fans are in love with it. The wicker crossbody costs $428 and is shaped like a lemon slice with leather fabric and complete with a handle.

Selena Gomez sporting another citrus-themed look

In terms of makeup, she opted for shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip. Gomez slicked back her hair into a side-parting ponytail to finish off the look. The pop star, who is currently working on her next studio album, wore the look while stepping out for lunch. This wasn't the first time she sported a citrus-inspired shade. Earlier this week, the former Disney star posted pictures in an orange leather corset on her Instagram account.

In the selfies she posted, she styled the look with large, golden hoop earrings, and in the third slide picture, she paired the corset with a cropped jacket of a darker orange shade. She also added a diamond tennis necklace to complete the look. Gomez fans have been guessing that the images are from an upcoming new Rare Beauty photoshoot. Regardless, it seems like fruit-themed fashion and makeup trends are definitely picking up a strong pace.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's beauty brands

With celebrities like Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber backing them up, no wonder beauty influencers want to give the trends a try. While the online drama between the two popular women is a source of constant discussion, both of them are founders of their own beauty brands namely Rare Beauty launched in 2020, and Rhode, launched in 2022.

