Is Selena Gomez ‘trying to act like Hailey Bieber’? Fans SLAM singer for ‘copying’ latter’s style

Is Selena Gomez copying Hailey Bieber’s style?

Hailey’s fans think so after the 30-year-old singer and actress posted a slew of new photos on her social media space today.

Scroll below to take a look!

Selena Gomez’s new pictures on Instagram remind fans of Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez was MIA from social media platforms for over a month now. To her admirers and follower’s surprise, Selena finally posted a slew of photos on her Instagram space earlier today, as she gave them a glimpse of her time in Paris. In the photos, the Only Murders in the Building actress could be seen dressed up in a casual yet chic outfit.

Selena donned a deep-blue turtleneck sweater, which she styled with a pair of light-blue ripped denim pants. She also wore a grey jacket over her turtleneck. The Rare Beauty founder styled her hair in a sleek bun, and wrapped up her look with a pair of sunglasses and golden hoop earrings.

She posed for the photos as she sat in what looks like a restaurant. Selena also pouted and stuck her tongue out in a couple of pictures.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram post

Hailey Bieber’s fans SLAM Selena Gomez for copying and acting her

While Gomez’s fans and friends left a bunch of sweet comments admiring her photos, Hailey Bieber’s fans opined that Selena was trying to copy the 26-year-old’s style and even ‘act’ like her.

One fan wrote, “#LeaveHaileyBieberAlone”. A second fan’s comment read, “Why are you stealing Hailey style to dress? Oh! I know, it’s because you and your team have a picture of Hailey on the wall for inspiration, right? JEALOUSY GIRL”. Yet another comment said that Selena is “Trying to act like hailey.” A fourth user called Selena a ‘Manipulative Icon”. Yet another user left a slew of snake emojis under her post, and a couple of users wrote that Selena has ‘victim complex’. Another comment read, “We don’t want you”.

Do you think Selena Gomez is copying Hailey Bieber?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber 'supports' wife Hailey Bieber over the idea of not having kids amid online hate; Deets inside