Is Selena Gomez ‘trying to act like Hailey Bieber’? Fans SLAM singer for ‘copying’ latter’s style
Hailey Bieber’s fans blasted Selena Gomez after she posted new pictures on Instagram. Bieber’s fans called Gomez a ‘Manipulative icon’ and left snake emojis.
Hailey Bieber's fans have slammed Selena Gomez after the singer posted new photos on the 'gram.
-
Bieber's fans believe Gomez is trying to copy and act like Hailey.
Is Selena Gomez copying Hailey Bieber’s style?
Hailey’s fans think so after the 30-year-old singer and actress posted a slew of new photos on her social media space today.
Selena Gomez’s new pictures on Instagram remind fans of Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez was MIA from social media platforms for over a month now. To her admirers and follower’s surprise, Selena finally posted a slew of photos on her Instagram space earlier today, as she gave them a glimpse of her time in Paris. In the photos, the Only Murders in the Building actress could be seen dressed up in a casual yet chic outfit.
Selena donned a deep-blue turtleneck sweater, which she styled with a pair of light-blue ripped denim pants. She also wore a grey jacket over her turtleneck. The Rare Beauty founder styled her hair in a sleek bun, and wrapped up her look with a pair of sunglasses and golden hoop earrings.
She posed for the photos as she sat in what looks like a restaurant. Selena also pouted and stuck her tongue out in a couple of pictures.
Selena Gomez’s Instagram post
Hailey Bieber’s fans SLAM Selena Gomez for copying and acting her
While Gomez’s fans and friends left a bunch of sweet comments admiring her photos, Hailey Bieber’s fans opined that Selena was trying to copy the 26-year-old’s style and even ‘act’ like her.
One fan wrote, “#LeaveHaileyBieberAlone”. A second fan’s comment read, “Why are you stealing Hailey style to dress? Oh! I know, it’s because you and your team have a picture of Hailey on the wall for inspiration, right? JEALOUSY GIRL”. Yet another comment said that Selena is “Trying to act like hailey.” A fourth user called Selena a ‘Manipulative Icon”. Yet another user left a slew of snake emojis under her post, and a couple of users wrote that Selena has ‘victim complex’. Another comment read, “We don’t want you”.
Do you think Selena Gomez is copying Hailey Bieber?
