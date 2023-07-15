Is Shakira dating Jimmy Butler despite ‘huge’ age gap? Sources REVEAL

Shakira has been linked with numerous people from Tom Cruise to Lewis Hamilton this year since her separation from Gerard Piqué after he cheated on her.

Shakira and Jimmy Butler: A new fling?

According to a recent report from US Weekly, it appears that Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler and singer Shakira are in a relationship, but the couple is taking it one step at a time. The rumors about the two first started when Shakira was seen attending Heat's game during the 2023 NBA playoffs. The insider told Us Weekly that Butler has a knack for making Shakira laugh, and she seems unaffected by the significant age difference between them.

The insider revealed to the publication, "They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it's too early to tell if there's long-term potential there. Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him."

They also reiterated that Shakira doesn't mind the 13-year age gap between the singer and the NBA player. Saying, Shakira "doesn't mind" the age gap "whatsoever".

The two were recently seen at Wimbledon sitting a few rows away from each other, and after the game, the two were seen partying together. E! News reported, that Shakira and Butler had dinner together even though they arrived at the restaurant separately, "The pair were spotted looking cozy inside the restaurant as they ordered at one of London's most popular celebrity restaurants."

What's in store for Shakira this year?

Shakira just released a song on 29th June called Copa Vacia to much fanfare from people. Though many believe it to be another dig at her ex-husband Gerard Piqué. Even though the singer hasn't confirmed anything regarding the implications of the song being about Pique, people online were convinced that the lyrics, "I've been thirsty for you for a while, I don't know why / I'm left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup."

While it can't be confirmed if the song is about the football player until the singer comes outright to confirm it, either way, fans have responded to the single with support and positive reviews.