Is Shakira going to jail for 8 years? Tax evasion case takes a turn

Shakira is scheduled to go on trial in a Spanish court and may spend up to eight years in jail for evading taxes on more than £13 million. The Colombian pop singer might spend more than eight years in prison after being accused of defrauding the Spanish treasury between 2012 and 2014.

What is the situation all about?

She is accused of claiming she did not live in Spain for three years despite living with her then-partner, Gerard Pique, who was a Barcelona player at the time.

The Colombian singer-songwriter, who travelled to Miami with her two children earlier this month, faces up to eight years in jail if proven guilty.

In addition to the prison sentence, state prosecutors want the mother of two to be fined 23 million euros (£19.2 million).

After approximately 200 witnesses testified, a date for the start of Shakira's fraud trial has been set.

All about the trail that Shakira will be facing

The trial will begin on November 20 and span 12 sessions, with the final day on December 14 due to the court's absence on some days.

Gerard Pique, Shakira's ex-husband, is not likely to be asked to testify.

She will be summoned but may be permitted to leave after testifying from the stand at the opening of the proceedings.

The trial date was announced only hours after former player Pique arrived in Miami to spend time with his children on his first trip to the United States since they left Spain.

The former Barcelona defender was spotted stepping into a cab wearing baggy pants and a loose-fitting T-shirt.

Shakira, who will be leaving for Spain to testify

The 36-year-old is scheduled to go back to Barcelona next Monday after only five days with sons Milan, ten, and Sasha, eight.

Shakira launched a harsh attack on Spanish tax officials before departing Barcelona for her new home in Miami.

Last November, the Hips Don't Lie singer claimed she was being "persecuted" and accused the Spanish Treasury of employing "unacceptable methods to damage her reputation and force her to come to a settlement agreement."

She said she had no intention of entering into any last-minute plea bargains and would instead go to trial.

Shakira, who has been facing false accusations about her time in Spain

The Colombian artist's spokeswoman also stated that she believed the country's tax officials were accusing her of lying about staying outside of Spain "without evidence" during the years she had been accused of tax fraud.

Shakira, a former Bahamas tax resident, only registered as a full-time tax resident in Spain in 2015 after dating her ex-Pique for five years prior.

For tax reasons, anyone who spends more than 183 days in Spain in a calendar year is considered a Spanish resident.

Shakira's publicists, LLYC, issued a statement in November saying, "Shakira is a taxpayer who has always demonstrated impeccable tax conduct and has never had tax problems in any other jurisdiction."

"She never exceeded the 183 days of presence in Spain required to be a tax resident," it stated.

"With no solid evidence to back up the charges against her, she has been relentlessly pursued in the criminal and media spheres, employing unacceptable methods to harm her reputation and force her to reach a settlement agreement."

