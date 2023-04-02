Is Shakira ready to move out of Spain and start a new life?

Shakira’s decision to move out of Miami with her family is confirmed. The singer is reportedly seeing a ‘mystery man.’

Written by Vaishnavi Shetye   |  Published on Apr 02, 2023   |  02:09 AM IST  |  4.9K
Shakira official Instagram
Shakira moving out of Spain with her sons Milan and Sasha

The rumor about Shakira permanently moving out of Spain has been confirmed. The singer is said to be seeing a Miami-based “mystery man” after splitting from long-term partner Gerard Piqué

Shakira and Gerard Piqué had been together for 11 years and had two sons, Milan and Sasha. The singer split from her long-term footballer boyfriend in June 2022. The split was allegedly caused by Piqué cheating on Shakira with his new girlfriend. 

"I keep doing what I want. The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I’m not going to spend money cleaning up my image," Gerard Pique said while talking about his current relationship.

Shakira is moving to Miami

The 46-year-old pop star has decided to move to Miami with her sons, Milan and Sasha. The Spanish website Vanitatis has confirmed that so far, the only people who know about Shakira’s decision to move are her close circle and the paramedics that take her of her elderly parents.

Shakira owns a £14 million mansion in Miami that she put up for sale in 2018. It was reported that she has suddenly taken it off the market now. The singer is said to have several relatives and close friends living in the city. It was also reported that Shakira’s children stopped participating in extracurricular activities a while ago, and they won’t return to their schools. 

Shakira was expected to move to Miami in January after she signed a child custody agreement with Pique. But the plans ended up getting delayed owing to her 91-year-old father’s poor health and her mother’s hospitalization. 

According to the agreement, Piqué gets to spend the holidays with his children. Shakira plans to move to Miami since she used to live there before; she will move there with her children and parents.

Spanish media has also been claiming that Shakira seems to have found the man of her dreams, and that seems to be the reason behind her move. 

FAQs

Who is Piques new girlfriend?
Gerard Piqué has made things official with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.
What is the age gap between Pique and Shakira?
The age difference between Shakira and Pique was about 10 years.
Is Pique expecting a baby?
Former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, the young Clara Chia Martí, are expecting their first baby in the year 2023.
About The Author
Vaishnavi Shetye
Vaishnavi Shetye

Content writer for 2+ years.

