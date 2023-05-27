Is Shakira seeing THIS NBA star after she 'begged' Tom Cruise to stop flirting?

Shakira is being linked with NBA star Jimmy Butler by multiple media outlets. This rumor comes amid news of Shakira reportedly “begging” Tom Cruise to stop flirting with her. The star might have a new admirer post her split with long-term partner Gerard Pique.

Shakira and Jimmy Butler

Shakira has been linked to NBA star Jimmy Butler recently. Shakira has expanded her social circle since she moved to Miami post her split with Gerard Pique. Jimmy and Shakira followed each other on social media, which caught their fans’ eye immediately. The Miami Heat star is in good form as he plays in the Eastern Conference Finals, where his team won with a 3-1 lead against the Boston Celtics.

There have been plenty of rumors about the star wanting to get back in the dating pool. A source has revealed that Shakira’s priorities at the moment are her sons, Sasha and Milan. But to see where this connection with Jimmy Butler goes still stands.

Shakira begs Tom Cruise to stop flirting

Shakira and Tom were spotted attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix earlier this month. Fans were quick to assume that the sight was a sign of a possible romance brewing. The duo spent time in a private hospitality suite where they were snapped talking animatedly to each other. Marca reported that Tom was “absolutely mesmerized” by Shakira and told his pals that he felt a connection to her. He also reportedly sent the singer flowers but was let down when he realized that Shakira was not looking for love at the moment.

Heat magazine revealed a source told them that Shakira was “begging” the Top Gun Maverick star to stop flirting with her.The source mentioned that Tom was “giddy” after he met Shakira for the first time. They added, “She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part - she was just being friendly. She's flattered but not interested.” Shakira has reportedly relayed a “polite: message to Tom regarding the same.”

