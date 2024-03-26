Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Planning To Move In With Dad Brad Pitt? Here's What Sources Has To Say

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, despite their global fame, prioritize their roles as parents to their six children. Among them, 17-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt reportedly expresses a desire to live with her father, Brad Pitt. As the former couple navigates their divorce proceedings and other legal matters, including co-owning a winery, they remain committed to fulfilling their parental responsibilities. Now, insights emerge into Shiloh's decision, suggesting a potential shift in her living arrangements and prompting contemplation on Angelina's sentiments towards her daughter's choice.

Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt planning to move in with Brad Pitt?

Despite the tumultuous events that have unfolded between Brad Pitt and his former wife Angelina Jolie since their separation in 2016, the bond between the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star and his 17-year-old daughter, often dubbed his mini-me, has remained strong. Brad and Angelina are also parents to Maddox, aged 22, Pax, aged 20, Zahara, aged 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, aged 15. According to an exclusive source for In Touch magazine, Shiloh, their 17-year-old daughter, reportedly wishes to relocate from her mother's residence to Brad's $8.3 million mansion in Los Feliz.

The source revealed, “Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy’s little girl,” adding that Brad “was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news.”

Is Angelina Jolie happy about Shiloh’s move?

For Brad, it's akin to a dream come true, but for Angelina, it's nothing short of a nightmare. The 48-year-old Eternals actress has been engaged in a custody battle with Brad for their younger children for almost eight years now. “Naturally, Angelina wasn’t happy, but she knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions,” revealed the insider. The proximity of Brad's residence, just a few blocks away from Angelina's $25 million compound, may provide some comfort in this situation.

The source added, “Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters.” Moreover, Shiloh's siblings harbor mixed sentiments regarding her prospective move. While Brad maintains positive relations with Knox and Vivienne, as evidenced by their recent visits to his home, the dynamics with Maddox, Pax, and Zahara are more strained.

According to the insider, there hasn't been reconciliation in their relationships with their father. This was highlighted by Zahara's decision to drop Brad's last name and identify herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during a sorority event at Spelman College in November 2023. Additionally, in a surfaced Instagram post from Pax dated 2020, he referred to Brad as "a f–king awful human being."

The upcoming changes will undoubtedly require adjustments from all parties involved, particularly Brad's girlfriend of one year, Ines de Ramon. According to the insider, the 31-year-old jewelry designer started cohabiting with Brad a couple of months ago but has not yet had the opportunity to meet his children. Notably, Ines recently finalized her divorce from Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley in late February. "Things might be a bit awkward," the source admitted. “It seemed to be a good plan initially, but Shiloh doesn’t even know Ines.”

Despite potential challenges, Brad is committed to ensuring a smooth transition. “He’s thrilled Shiloh is moving in,” shared the source, “and he knows it will all work out!”

