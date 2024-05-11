Is Shogun Getting Renewed For Season 2 As Hiroyuki Sanada Renews His Contract? Find Out

The 63-year-old actor Hiroyuki Sanada has reportedly signed a deal with FX. Sources claim Sanada might reprise his role as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the potential season 2 of Shogun amid renewal rumors.

Sanada portrayed Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the 2024 historical drama television miniseries based on James Clavell's 1975 best novel of the same name. During its ten-episode run, the show received critical acclaim and earned positive reviews from fans.

The Last Samurai actor Hiroyuki Sanada has reportedly signed a deal with FX, which has sparked rumors that the hit historical drama miniseries Shogun could be renewed for a second season. Deadline recently reported that close sources have revealed to the outlet that Sanada has secured the new deal to reprise his role as Lord Yoshii Toranaga on the screen.

In addition to the news of his new deal, there is no official announcement for season 2 of the series. However, this limited ten-episode miniseries could return for a second installment owing to the massive success, amassing millions of views the series received upon its release on February 27, 2024, on FX on Hulu, premiering the first two episodes.

As reported by THR, Shogun ranked as the most expensive FX show in its history, as this Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks-created limited series reportedly amassed 9 million streaming views worldwide across various streaming platforms: Disney+, Star+, and Hulu upon its debut.

Hiroyuki Sanada reveals why he took the role of Lord Yoshii Toranaga

The Speed Racer actor has played diverse roles on the silver screen throughout his successful career, though his role as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the latest FX miniseries Shogun has earned him critical acclaim.

During the press junket for his hit series, the actor spoke with Cinemablend and revealed why he took the role and what inspired him. Speaking with the outlet, Sanada shared his views on his character, saying, “Yeah, he is a very mysterious guy, powerful, but also patient. I know… the historical things since I was a kid.”

He continued, “And then the model of Toranaga – Tokugawa — was my hero because he created the peaceful era after the war period and then for about 260 years until Japan opened the country to the world – that's why he became a hero. And I thought, 'We need that kind of hero, especially for now. That was a big motivation to play that role.”'

