Is Shrek 5 And Donkey Movie Spin Off Happening? Eddie Murphy Shares Exciting Update

The original Shrek movie is about to turn 25 soon, but it has been nearly 15 years since Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona last had a joint outing. Well, fans of the franchise don't need to worry anymore because Eddie Murphy, who voices the beloved Donkey in Shrek movies, has good news to share.

In an interview given to Collider, published Monday, June 24, Murphy, who will soon be seen in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, confirmed that not only a new Shrek movie but also a Murphy-led Donkey standalone movie is in the pipeline at Universal.

Eddie Murphy confirms new Shrek movie and a Donkey spinoff film

"We started working on (Shrek 5) months ago," Murphy told the aforementioned outlet. "I recorded the first act, and we’ll be finishing it up this year," he added. The veteran movie star continued, "Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie].”

Murphy, however, clarified that both movies are not being made simultaneously. He said he started recording Shrek and that the film will hit screens in 2025. The Donkey movie is set to be the next project in the franchise.

Murphy told Entertainment Tonight in 2023 that he'd do a fifth Shrek movie in a heartbeat if he was asked to reprise Donkey. Referring to the Puss in Boots (2022) movie, the latest in the franchise, Murphy said he loves Donkey and that he should've been the one to get a solo film. “Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain't as funny as Donkey,” the actor asserted, adding that he would totally be game for a Donkey movie and that he would also do another Shrek in “two seconds.”

The enduring legacy of the Shrek franchise

The Shrek franchise, known for its humor, wit, and heartwarming stories, has remained a cultural emblem since its inception in 2001. The original Shrek movie captivated audiences worldwide and became an instant fan favorite. The positive reception of the film was reflected in its box office collection as well, with the original Shrek movie grossing $487 million worldwide and becoming the first Oscar winner in the Animated Feature category.

Shrek 2 raked in $928 million in ticket sales, and both films competed for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

In comparison to the first two films, Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever After may look a little lackluster, but these two installments too managed to collect $813 million and $752 million worldwide, respectively. The latest in the Shrek franchise, 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, released by Universal Pictures in theaters, also brought in $485 million.

Shrek (2001) is available for viewing on Netflix now. The jolly green giant, however, will leave the streaming platform at the end of July.