Is Sigourney Weaver Being Roped In For The Mandalorian & Grogu? Here's What Report Says

Sigourney Weaver is a well-known American actress known for extensive portrayal in the Sci-Fi genre. The actress in the past has been featured in multiple well-known science-fiction film series, including Aliens and Avatar. Now as per the recent reports the actress may soon join the Star War franchise by featuring in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Sigourney Weaver is reportedly joining the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu

The Mandalorian & Grogu is the upcoming Star Wars movie set to release in 2026. In 2016, Walt Disney Studios CCO Alan Horn announced that a feature spin-off film is in development following the success of The Mandalorian series. The film will be written and directed by Jon Favreau. The Mandalorian series was first released in 2019 and continued with the story five years after the events of the film Return of the Jedi (1983).

Pedro Pascal is expected to return as Din Djarin, whereas a much-shocking entry has been reported to the series. The three-time academy nominee, Sigourney Weaver, has been making headlines for her alleged involvement in the upcoming Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, as per The InSneider . Weaver has a pretty good portfolio of working in similar genre films. Her roles in the popular film series Aliens and Avatar were highly appreciated by both fans and critics alike. Her addition to the film is sure to add value to the film and its past legacy.

What is the expected storyline of The Mandalorian & Grogu?

The Mandalorian series follows the journey of the bounty hunter, Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal who protects a Force-sensitive child, Grogu, from remnant Imperial forces. The series was last aired in 2023, concluding the run of its third season. The Mandalorian & Grogu will pick up the story from the end of Season 3, which depicts the loss of Gideon against The Mandalorian. Towards the end Din Djarin officially adopted Grogu and named him as Din Grogu, becoming his official apprentice.

However, the other intricate details of the upcoming film are still under wraps, with no official confirmation about the involvement of Sigourney Weaver in the film. The maker however has announced that The Mandalorian & Grogu is slated for its cinematic release on May 22, 2026.

