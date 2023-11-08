Is Sofia Vergara 'falling' for orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman amidst dating rumors and divorce from Joe Manganiello? Here's what we know

Amidst her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara has been living her life and moving on. The actress has been spotted with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman more times than once and has been rumored to be dating him. A recent report claims she is already falling for him and while there is no confirmation about the same, here's what we know about it including what her friend circle thinks about their romance.

Is Sofia Vergara 'falling' for Justin Saliman amidst dating rumors and divorce from Joe Manganiello?

A source told US Weekly, "Sofia is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him. They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple." They pointed out that the America's Got Talent judge is always quite positive, joyous, and chirpy but her friends think she looks extra happy since she's been seeing Saliman. "They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn't fazed by her celebrity status," they added.

"He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her," the source concluded. For the unversed, Vergara and Saliman were first spotted publicly last month when they stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, for a night out. She wore a black lace corset, maroon bottoms, and black heels to sum up her casual glam look while he donned a navy shirt and blue jeans for the occasion. The two were papped together again soon after.

The Modern Family star and the medical professional visited the Frequency exhibition at Christie's in Los Angeles this month. She wore a long-sleeve red dress as she was clicked sitting next to Saliman in his car. The 51-year-old announced her split from Manganiello in July this year. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said.

More about Sofia Vergara, Justin Saliman, and Joe Manganiello

Manganiello is rumored to be casually dating actress Caitlin O'Connor. Saliman, on the other hand, was previously married to actress Bree Turner. Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot in 2015 and got married in Palm Beach, Florida. After seven years of marriage, they announced their decision to separate. She made her first work outing post the announcement on the sets of America's Got Talent 18 where she was one of the four judges.

