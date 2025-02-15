Is Sophie Thatcher Set to Join Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith? Here's What We Know

Sophie Thatcher, who is widely acclaimed for her role in Yellowjackets, is now in talks to join Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith for its season 2. The actress would be starring opposite Mark Eydelshteyn, as per Deadline, which reported the words of sources.

It's only a matter of the negotiations, following which the two stars would be seen as Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Previously the role of Sophie Thatcher was offered to Billie Eilish; however, the pop star had to decline it as she is currently touring.

Per reports, Amazon MGM Studios was looking around for actors in their 20s to play the roles of John and Jane in the second season of the aforementioned series with a one-year deal.

Amazon MGM Studios co-produces Mr. & Mrs. Smith with New Regency. The series is created by actor and singer Donald Glover along with Francesca Sloane. In the first season, two lonely strangers played by Glover and Maya Erskine were shown to be forced to pose as a married couple. This was because they had to begin with their careers as spies. It was their aliases that recognized them as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith.

The hitched couple was then also shown to navigate through high-risk missions every week. However, they also had to face relationship hurdles as their time together brought them close to each other, making them catch real feelings.

The finale of Season 1 showed John and Jane getting into a gunfight, leaving the series on a cliffhanger. When Francesca Sloane was asked if Mr. & Mrs. Smith would have a new story with new characters each season, she replied to the outlet with a, “maybe.”

New Regency originally produced the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Per reports, the new Jane and John would be different characters and not the replacements of Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.