Is Sophie Turner dating Peregrine Pearson? Exploring new romance rumors as they are spotted kissing in public
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner seemingly confirms her relationship with Peregrine Pearson amid her divorce from Joe Jonas, sharing a cozy stroll and kisses in London.
Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, has apparently confirmed her relationship with Peregrine “Perry” John Dickinson Pearson through public displays of affection amid her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas.
Sophie Turner was spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson for the second time
The actress and the British aristocrat were seen kissing and embracing during a stroll in London, displaying their affection after a brunch date in West London in the photos obtained by Page Six. Turner, 27, dressed casually in a light blue sweatshirt, a black puffer coat, baggy gray sweatpants, and sneakers, while Pearson, 29, wore a bundled-up look with a fur-trimmed coat and gray pants. Their relationship became public about a month ago when they were spotted kissing in Paris.
Pearson, heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, hails from a wealthy family with a reported net worth of over $270 million. Before Turner, he was dating Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. However, their relationship ended in the summer of the same year, reportedly due to Pearson's absence from Olympia's 27th birthday in July.
Sophie Turner's and Joe Jonas's divorce saga
In contrast, Turner's separation from Joe Jonas, with whom she was married for four years, states, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage." Their divorce involved disputes over the custody of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. Turner's court filing aimed to "move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently."
Turner initially accused Jonas of withholding their children's passports to prevent them from returning to her native England, a claim Jonas's representative strongly denied, labeling it a "serious abuse of the legal system." By October, the former couple reached an "amicable" temporary custody agreement, alternating weeks of custody until January. Hence their divorce is currently in the process.
Two weeks after finalizing the custody arrangement, Jonas was seen enjoying himself on a megayacht with women in bikinis.
