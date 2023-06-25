Is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse getting delayed by a year? Here’s what we know

If you're a fan of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , you'll be thrilled to know that there's a sequel coming called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. However, it seems we'll have to wait a bit longer than expected for its release. Despite the anticipation, one of the artists working on the film has revealed that the scheduled March 2024 release might not be possible. The animated Spider-Verse movies have been incredibly successful, captivating both critics and audiences alike. The recent installment, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has been receiving widespread acclaim, making the wait for the conclusion of Miles Morales's story even more exciting.



Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse be delayed?

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, slated for release on March 29, 2024, may face delays, according to an artist involved in the sequel. He revealed that insufficient progress has been made on the production side, despite some advances in pre-production and early testing. The team has primarily been focused on completing the first part of the franchise, Across the Spider-Verse, and is now faced with the daunting task of tackling the second installment. It appears unlikely that the movie will meet its scheduled release date, given the limited headway made thus far.



Beyond the Spider-Verse: What can we expect from Spider-Verse 3?

While an official plot synopsis for "Beyond the Spider-Verse" is yet to be revealed, the ending of "Across the Spider-Verse" sets up an exciting premise. Miles finds himself trapped in Earth-42, facing his universe's version of himself, who happens to be the Prowler. This alternate reality lacks a Spider-Man since the spider that bit Miles was transported to Earth-1610 by The Spot. Fortunately, Gwen and her new team of Spider-People are determined to rescue Miles, but first, they need to locate his whereabouts. The stage is set for a thrilling adventure as they race against time to save Miles from his predicament.

