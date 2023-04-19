Is Steve Harvey okay? Fans concerned after ‘Steve Harvey Dead’ starts trending

A hoax about Steve Harvey being dead is going viral, which has fans concerned about the well-being of the 66-year-old comedian and TV show host.

‘Steve Harvey Dead’ stars trending

A Facebook post titled “R.I.P Steve Harvey” went viral in March 2023, gaining over a million likes. The post was captioned, “At about 11 a.m. ET on Sunday (March 05, 2023), our beloved actor Steve Harvey passed away. Steve Harvey was born on January 17, 1957, in Welch. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.” The news turned out to be fake, but it had fans of the comedian worried about what was happening. It followed a youtube video that falsely claimed, “1 hour ago, American TV icon Steve Harvey suddenly died at home at the age of 66.”

ALSO READ: Deadpool 3: Why is Ryan Reynolds struggling to keep up with Hugh Jackman?

Fans React to the fake news

Fans of the 66-year-old star slammed the fake news. Though the news initially had the fans extremely worried, they quickly caught onto the fact that it was a hoax. One commented, “Steve Harvey is not dead. There is a huge hoax going on, and it’s a big fat lie. Thanks, Jesus, for not taking him yet. We need him still here.” Another commented, “Facebook why are you letting people put out that Steve Harvey is dead? You need to stop this at once.” A third comment read, “I saw a hoax post about Steve Harvey being dead – he is not. But in checking it out, I found he was born in West Virginia. I did not know that before.”

More about Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey is a comedian famously known for hosting Family Feud and the Miss Universe competition. He has been a part of many TV shows like The Steve Harvey Morning Show, The Steve Harvey Talk Show, Family Feud, and Little Big Shots. He has been a part of the movies Racing Stripes, Love Don’t Cost A Thing, and You Got Served. Harvey was born in Welch, West Virginia, on January 17, 1957. His father was a coal miner named Jesse Harvey, and his mother was Eloise Vera. Steve struggled as he was homeless for three years while he tried to make it as a comedian. He has 7 children and has been married three times.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on performing action sequences in Citadel; ‘I wanted myself to be elevated’