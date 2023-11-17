Is Steven Yeun playing Sentry in the MCU? Rumors explored as Robert Kirkman allegedly spills the beans!

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's a buzz about the upcoming movie Thunderbolts introducing Sentry, a powerful character. The creator of Invincible, Robert Kirkman, hints that Steven Yeun is indeed going to play this role. Thunderbolts is a big deal as it brings together a team that's not entirely good or bad, somewhat like Marvel's version of Suicide Squad . The movie will include familiar faces like Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes. The rumor mill suggests that Steven Yeun, cast in February 2023, will portray Sentry, who will likely to be the movie's formidable villain. Kirkman dropped this nugget during a chat on David Finch's YouTube show.

“[Steven] called me, he went in for a costume fitting…I hope I’m not... I don’t think this is a spoiler, or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don’t know, maybe, we’ll see. He told me, ‘Uh, I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.' He was at the costume fitting and was like ‘Aw crap, I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue!”

Why is Steven Yeun an ideal choice for casting as Sentry in the MCU?

The idea of Sentry joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is generating a lot of buzz, and Steven Yeun seems like a great pick for the role. Many know him from The Walking Dead, where he played Glenn Rhee and became a fan favorite. Despite being more associated with zombies than superheroes, Yeun is also the voice of Mark Grayson in Amazon's Invincible, showing he's no stranger to super-powered characters.

Now, it looks like Sentry might be part of the Thunderbolts, adding an exciting layer to the MCU. Considering Sentry's immense powers in the comics, it's likely Yeun won't be a one-time addition. As Thunderbolts gears up for filming, fans might catch glimpses of Yeun as Sentry through set photos, unless Marvel decides to go for a big reveal. The MCU's take on Sentry is definitely something to look forward to.

