Is Stranger Things Season 5 release delayed? Makers REVEAL

The much-loved sci-fi series Stranger Things has already produced four gripping seasons for viewers so far. While fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the fifth and final season, Duffer brothers – the show’s writer – regrettably disclosed that the production has been delayed due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

The popular Stranger Things series has already established itself as one of the most binge-worthy television shows ever with a perfect amalgamation of humor and horror. The wonderful cast of the television series, includes Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Winona Ryder will be playing the role of Joyce, David Harbour in the role of Chief Hopper, Gaten Matarazoo as Dustin, Joe Keery will be playing the role of Steve Harrington, and others. The cast showcases extraordinary brilliance and compassion in their performances. While it is saddening to learn that Season 5 will be the show's final season, its a relief to know that once the strike is over, the upcoming season will be back.

Why is Season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’ delayed?

According to reports, a dispute between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has caused a delay in the shooting of the fifth and final season of the Netflix horror series "Stranger Things." The Duffer brothers took to Twitter and wrote, “Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out.”

Fans reaction:

Many fans have supported the ongoing writer’s strike as one person wrote, “a hearty f*ck you to anyone complaining about stranger things being delayed because of the writers strike! they are fighting for fair and liveable wages amidst AI and corporate greed threatening their livelihoods so i dont wanna hear it.”

Another wrote, “the fact that ppl's first reaction to the writer's strike was ‘oh nooo what abt stranger things 5’ is just wild. like srry but making sure the writers get paid fairly is more important than s5 being released.”

