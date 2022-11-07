Is Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joining the MCU as a superhero? Actress REVEALS

Given how so many popular celebrities are joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it comes as no surprise to see MCU casting rumours going rampant every now and then! Sadie Sink - who has become the star to watch out for; whether it be her scene-stealing performance as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things or her stellar act opposite Dylan O'Brien in Taylor Swift 's All Too Well: A Short Film - is the latest celebrity speculated to join the beloved superhero universe. In an interview with ExtraTV, to promote her new film Dear Zoe, Sadie was asked if the MCU casting rumours were indeed true...

When asked about the rumours surrounding her possibly joining the MCU, Sadie Sink revealed, "Oh! I saw this. I can, I'm denying these rumours. They're... It's not true. (laughs) No, I've seen the rumours. I don't know where they came from. But, as of now, they're not true. (chuckles)" The next question directed at Sink then was; Would she want to join the MCU if the opportunity presented itself, especially with all the amazing Sadie Sink/MCU fan art making the rounds on social media for a while now?: "Sure... Oh, okay, I need to look at this fanart. Yeah, if the right superhero comes along, then sure. But, who wouldn't want to play a superhero?"

Which Marvel Superhero Does Sadie Sink Want to Play?

When asked if she has her eyes on playing a particular Marvel superhero, especially with fans envisioning her as X-Men's Jean Grey/Phoenix - earlier played by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Famke Janssen - Sadie Sink confessed, "I don't know enough about it to know what superheroes are available at the moment. Like, how many are even left? I don't know. I'll keep my eye out, though."

We'd definitely be all in to see Sadie Sink join the MCU!

Which Marvel superhero do you think Sadie Sink would be the perfect casting for? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sadie Sink has been enjoying an incredible few years professionally as she also starred in The Whale alongside Brendan Fraser, which received a six-minute standing ovation at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale releases in the US on December 9. As for Dear Zoe, the Gren Wells directorial which also stars Theo Rossi, Jessica Capshaw and Justin Bartha released in the US on November 4. Those wondering about Max Mayfield's fate after Stranger Things 4 Part 2's finale, will have to wait a while for Stranger Things 5, which marks the conclusion of the popular series.