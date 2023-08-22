Is Suits returning for season 10 after receiving billion viewing minutes in recent months? Creator REVEALS

The legal drama extravaganza, Suits, has been causing quite the stir as it struts its stuff back into the limelight on streaming champs like Netflix. With viewers clocking in more minutes, devoted fans are buzzing with excitement, wondering if the show's magic might conjure up a Season 10 encore. Recently, Aaron Korsh, the mastermind behind the series, stepped into the courtroom of speculation to shed some light on what's cookin'.

Exploring future prospects with the Suits creator, Aron Korsh

Aron Korsh took to Twitter on Sunday, August 20, to provide clarity on the matter. He stated, "Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works," putting an end to any immediate hopes of a revival.

Yet, he hinted that while the idea isn't currently in motion, it isn't entirely impossible. He outlined the necessary conditions for such a revival to take place: the ongoing strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA would have to conclude, a network or streaming platform would need to express interest, and the collective will of the creative team would need to align.

ALSO READ: Before exiting royalty, here's how Meghan Markle exited Suits; DEETs Inside

Korsh made it clear that even if those boxes were ticked, a Season 10 comeback wouldn't be his main creative focus. But, he did admit that if a network knocked on his door after the storm settles, he'd be open to giving it a thought.

Advertisement

Executive producer's take on Suits season 10

Executive producer Gene Klein also weighed in on the matter, revealing that he anticipates a call regarding a revival at some point, given the current trend of reboots and reunions in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Suits Season 9: Where to watch legal drama online? Streaming details, date and more

He revealed to TVLine in July, “I’ve mentioned to [creator] Aaron that, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff that I’m expecting a call at some point, but I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday.”

Korsh and Klein are definitely not closing the door on the idea of cooking up a new season. But getting the original crew back might be a little hectic task. So, for now, we'll just have to play the waiting game to see what secret recipe is simmering behind the scenes.

ALSO READ: Suits breaks record with 3.88 billion viewing minutes years after it ended; Here's why