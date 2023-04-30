Is Sydney Sweeney still engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino amid dating rumours with Glen Powell? Know here

Sydney Sweeney, the American actress who is best known for her performance in Euphoria, has been making headlines after the rumours regarding her relationship with actor Glen Powell started doing rounds. It was speculated that the actress is dating The Dark Knight Rises actor, despite being engaged to Jonathan Davino. However, the latest reports published by TMZ have confirmed that everything is well between Sweeney and her fiance Davino, and the couple is still living together. The speculations arise amidst reports on Glen Powell's break up with Gigi Paris circulated online.

Here's the truth behind Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's rumoured relationship

According to the reports published by TMZ, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are not dating, and she is still very much engaged to her fiance Jonathan Davino, who is an entrepreneur by profession. Sweeney and Powell are bonding well, as they have been shooting for an upcoming romantic comedy together, for quite some time. The onscreen pair share a great professional relationship as well as a warm friendship. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are spending a lot of time together, only because of their upcoming project.

Sydney Sweeney's relationship with Jonathan Davino

The Euphoria actress started dating entrepreneur Jonathan Davino, who runs a restaurant business in 2018. The couple later moved in together, and Sydney Sweeney was spotted with a stunning diamond engagement ring, last year, thus confirming the rumours of their engagement. In an interview with a famous media channel, Sweeney revealed that she has never been interested in dating people from the entertainment industry.

Amidst Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's dating rumours, Jonathan Davino was recently spotted leaving their house with his bags, golf kit, and dog bed. The entrepreneur's move once again fueled the rumours on the couple's split and Sweeney's new relationship.

