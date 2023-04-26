Is Sydney Sweeney still engaged to Jonathan Davino amid rumours of dating co-star Glen Powell?

Sydney Sweeney and her co-star Glen Powell sparked dating rumors after they were spotted being flirty and cozy together. However, the pictures were from the shooting of their upcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You.

Despite there being a lot of rumours about Sydney and Glen being a ‘thing’, sources have now claimed these speculations to be untrue and revealed that Sydney is still engaged to her longtime beau Jonathan Davino. Read on to know more.

Sydney Sweeney still engaged to beau Jonathan Davino?

According to TMZ, a source spilled the beans about Sydney Sweeney’s relationship status with her longtime beau Davino. The source told the media outlet that the Euphoria actress “is still living with [fiance Jonathan Davino] and all is well between them — they are still engaged. The rumors that Sydney and Glen are a couple are completely false.”

Davino, 37, and Sweeney, 25, have been together since 2018. The duo got engaged in February 2022 last year.

Last year, Sydney talked about her preference to not date people from the limelight. “I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she told Cosmopolitan at the time. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest,” she said, before adding, “I have a great support system.”

Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollows Sydney Sweeney

Recently, Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed the Top Gun: Maverick actor’s co-star Sydney Sweeney on Instagram, thus fuelling rumours about Paris and Powell breaking up. Gigi Paris and Glen Powell have been dating since 2020 and the model initially supported The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney when the casting news was announced for Anyone But You. Paris even commented on Sweeney’s Instagram post. However, Gigi Paris recently unfollowed Sydney Sweeney from Instagram which fueled the rumors that the model and Powell have gone different ways.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Reality' trailer out: Sydney Sweeney looks mysterious in whistleblower-based upcoming HBO drama film