Is Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s alleged relationship just platonic? Deets inside

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s alleged romance have fans and followers in a chokehold.

News about their relationship was first reported by The Sun on May 3 – just weeks after Taylor’s split with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. Over the following weeks, Swift’s and Healy’s rumored romance has continued to make headlines.

Just yesterday, the Anti-Hero hitmaker and The 1975 frontman were seen holding hands, cuddling, and kissing on a date in New York City’s Casa Cipriani.

And now, new sources have informed PEOPLE that Taylor and Matty’s relationship is ‘not just platonic’.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are ‘having a good time’ together

Just after Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s pictures from the NYC restaurant went viral, a source confirmed to the media outlet that the singers’ relationship is ‘not just platonic’. "Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her Tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off," a source told the media outlet. Another insider shared, "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic."

Neither Taylor nor Matty’s representatives have commented on their relationship yet.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s romance

Taylor and Matty were first linked together in 2014, however, the latter had refuted the dating rumors back then. This year, the artists were first reported to be dating by The Sun, on May 3 – just a few weeks after Taylor’s breakup with Joe Alwyn made headlines. However, a source told the publication that there was no overlap as Taylor and Joe had broken up in February itself.

Ever since then, Matty and Taylor were seen mouthing secret messages to each other on their respective shows. Healy was also seen attending two consecutive Eras Tour shows in Nashville, as Taylor performed. They were also photographed leaving the concert venue together in a car as they headed to Swift’s condo in Nashville at around 12:30 am.

