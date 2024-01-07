Is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship all for clout? NFL player's manager responds to conspiracy theories

There has been speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ever since the pop superstar started showing up to Kelce's games earlier this season with many questioning if the coupling was actually all for clout. However, according to the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's managers, their romance is not a publicity stunt and claims the relationship was never part of their plan to make Kelce famous.

NFL player's manager responds to conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

The New York Times published an article about the master plan to make Travis Kelce famous, revealing that his managers André and Aaron Eanes who handle Kelce's business affairs have always aimed to make him as famous as The Rock. "People say to me, ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year,’" Aaron said. "When I say, ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny. It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan," he added.

They spoke about Kelce skyrocketing to fame over the past year and said that they had their sights set on getting the two-time Super Bowl champ bigger than the average athlete. Their strategy has led to countless commercials, an expanded business portfolio, and a Saturday Night Live hosting gig. However, Kelce's team insists dating the biggest musician on the planet, Taylor Swift wasn't on their 2023 bingo card.

They said, "No, the plan did not include Taylor Swift." Meaning, that Kelce's increased spotlight as a result of dating the Cruel Summer singer has nothing to do with the plan to make him famous. In other words, their relationship is not a PR stunt.

André Eanes added, "We positioned Travis to be world famous. We didn’t know how it would happen, or when it would happen, or what would help push that further along. But it’s always been the thought in the back of our minds."

Paige VanZant called Swift and Kelce's relationship 100 percent fake

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has criticized the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance as 100 percent fake. VanZant believes the relationship is a publicity stunt. In her podcast Page and Austin, she stated that the 12-time Grammy award winner is with Kelce to reach a different demographic.

She said in the podcast, "It is publicity. It is- one, it’s huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big. Taylor Swift is huge and now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL."

VanZant further said, "Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It's a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening."

