Is Taylor Swift Being Driven In Purpose-Built Bulletproof Car 'The Beast' During Eras Tour UK? Here's What Report Says

Taylor Swift recently began her highly anticipated Eras Tour in the UK with a smashing hit performance at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on June 7. Swift is showing no signs of slowing down. The singer has delivered albums back-to-back featuring songs that have remarkably broken records.

Now, given her stature and rapidly growing popularity, security measures for Swift are incredibly tight. Recently, a source claimed that she is reportedly being chauffeured in a purpose-built bulletproof Mercedes Benz, similar to the US President’s car, The Beast, during the latest UK leg of her Eras Tour, ensuring her safety.

Taylor Swift is treating the fans with her soulful vocals, as she recently kickstarted her Eras Tour in the UK with a dreamy performance at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on June 7. As Swift continues her busy tour schedule, recent reports from The Sun suggest that she has reportedly been riding in a purpose-built bulletproof Mercedes Benz, similar to the US President’s car, The Beast, during her Eras Tour in the UK.

The outlet noted that an ex-secret service agent manages her backstage movements with military precision. An insider told the outlet that her car is built for world leaders and can withstand "being shot at and explosives," adding, "It has its own air supply, tyres that can’t be punctured, and separate compartments for the driver."

The insider also mentioned that her arrivals and departures backstage are kept secret, and she has even reportedly had police escorts several times during her tour.

“There is a fleet of Mercedes at her beck and call, ensuring she can travel in convoy. She has close protection bodyguards who ensure she is safe, and her comings and goings backstage are kept secret. Several times on the tour, she has had a police escort," the source continued.

Taylor Swift was 'terrified' to go on tour after Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena concert attack

According to People magazine, in the previously self-written list for Elle's cover story, Taylor Swift admitted she was "terrified" about going on tour following the reported May 2017 bombing at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester Arena.

The singer wrote, "After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months."

She continued, "My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has a packed schedule of performances, as she will perform eight shows at Wembley Stadium in London, with the first three happening from June 21 to 23 and the final five taking place from August 15 to 20.