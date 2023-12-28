Is Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie on Netflix, Prime, Crunchyroll, or Hulu? Where to watch online and streaming details

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour marks a transformative journey through the various chapters of her illustrious career. From the country-infused days of Fearless to the synth-pop brilliance of 1989 and the introspective folk stylings of folklore and evermore, Swift's tour encapsulates the evolution of her sound and storytelling. The stage design, costumes, and setlists are curated to represent each era authentically, offering fans a nostalgic yet fresh experience.

This tour is not merely a musical spectacle but a visual and emotional odyssey, allowing Swifties to relive cherished moments and witness the artist's artistic metamorphosis. The Eras Tour is a celebration of Taylor Swift's enduring impact on the music industry and her ability to captivate audiences across diverse musical landscapes.

Where can you watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour?

The highly anticipated Eras Tour movie debuted on December 13, bringing the enchanting journey of Taylor Swift's global tour to the comfort of Swifties' homes. Whether or not you could attend the record-breaking live performances, the concert film promises a front-row seat to witness each era of the Karma singer's illustrious career.

Notably, the streaming version will feature an extended cut, treating fans to three additional performances of iconic songs – The Archer, Long Live, and Wildest Dreams. This cinematic experience invites audiences to indulge in the magic of Taylor Swift's musical evolution whenever desired, creating an immersive and unforgettable at-home concert experience.

Fans eager to immerse themselves in the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie can conveniently access it through various platforms. Priced at $19.89, the film is available for purchase or rental on Prime Video, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vudu, Google Play, YouTubeTV, and SkyTV Premiere. Rentals come with a 48-hour viewing window, offering flexibility for fans to enjoy the concert experience at their own pace. Notably, a Prime membership is not a prerequisite for buying or renting the movie, and for those opting for Apple TV, the Apple TV app is required for seamless access, allowing viewers to indulge in Taylor Swift's mesmerizing journey on their terms.

Taylor Swift on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's gift to her fans on her birthday, December 13, comes in the form of The Eras Tour movie, which will be available for rent and on-demand. Swift made the announcement on social media shortly after Thanksgiving, creating excitement among Swifties.

In a heartfelt message, she expressed, "Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" Notably, the on-demand version includes additional songs that were cut from the theatrical release.

Under Swift's agreement with AMC, the movie is exclusively screened in theaters for at least 13 weeks, initially intended for only four weekends. The unexpected success of The Eras Tour has led to an extension of its theatrical run, with AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron noting the overwhelming response, stating that the phones are "ringing off the hook" with proposals for more concert films featuring Taylor Swift as per Deadline . Swifties' dedicated support has prompted an extension beyond the original four-week schedule, with Aron confirming additional weeks, emphasizing that the film's popularity continues to thrive. He told the publication, "There will be a week 5, a week 6, a week 7, a week 8."

