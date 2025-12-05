Is Taylor Swift Getting Married to Travis Kelce in Rhode Island on June 13, 2026? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up for a June 2026 wedding. After getting engaged in August, the couple is seemingly eyeing a June ceremony in the coming year. According to a report from The Sun, the songstress and the sportsman were initially planning on inviting their guests to Swift’s Watch Hill mansion. However, after realizing that their guest list would be longer than expected, they’ve moved their eyes to Ocean House, a luxury hotel in New England, as per Page Six.

When and where are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly tying the knot?

Taylor Swift has been eyeing the Rhode Island property for a while now. Her desired date to get married has been reported as Saturday, June 13, 2026. The date seems to be of prime importance to the couple, who have long been looking for an appropriate venue. It is also being reported that another bride was already planning on getting married at the same spot on the particular date, with claims of the songstress buying her out surfacing. She is said to have written the couple a ‘hefty cheque’ for giving up the venue on the day that holds numerological value for them.

The rooms at the hotel start from 660 USD per night for basic ones and can go for up to over 1,000 USD for the slightly better ones. Meanwhile, a suite is priced at 7,845 USD a night, with the Penthouse Suite going for around 10,000 USD. A total of 49 guest rooms and 23 Signature Suites are said to be a part of the property, making it a pricey affair for the couple.

The location is particularly important to the Shake It Off hitmaker for being close to her 17 million USD Rhode Island vacation house. With Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid reportedly being asked to be the bridesmaids, the prep for the starry event seems to be in full swing.

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Travis Kelce popped the question to Taylor Swift in the backyard of his private estate in Leawood, Kansas. She later shared the news with her 281 million Instagram followers and his 7.9 million with a caption that read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” alongside romantic photos of them embracing.

