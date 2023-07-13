Is Taylor Swift in Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3? Here's why fans think so

Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3 is the most anticipated movie of next year. Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are currently shooting for the movie in the UK. There are many fan theories swirling around the internet about the plot and characters of the movie, but now fans have come across a theory more enticing than any other. Fans are speculating Taylor Swift is set to make an appearance in the movie. And, seemingly, they have proof!

Taylor Swift to make a cameo in Deadpool 3?

You read that right! One of the biggest fan theories going around on Twitter is that the iconic pop star Taylor Swift can possibly make an appearance in Reynold's movie.

No one knows the exact origins of the rumors but soon enough pictures of the singer from 2016 Halloween started resurfacing. Apparently, Reynold had lent Swift his Deadpool costume for Halloween back in the day.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Fans throw bracelets at singer as she leaves; troubling trend persists

The Anti-Hero singer who is on tour right now, has blown up in the industry. With hit after hit, her appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie would be the biggest crossover for fans since Endgame. An old interview with Entertainment Tonight of the Deadpool actor is surfacing on the internet again, where he talks about how he would absolutely love to have Taylor Swift make an appearance in his movie.

Netizens react to Swift's cameo possibility

Many people on Twitter chimed in with anticipation and excitement. Twitter stans are already having fun with just the possibility of Swift's cameo. Take a look at the tweets below:

The Deadpool universe is known for its forth wall breaking and chiming in funny lines, it will be interesting to see if Taylor Swift does make a cameo then would she appear as herself or a different character. The possibilities for Swift's character will be endless. With some fun banter with Wade Wilson, this can be an amazing opportunity for the two stars to collaborate.

While no one can say for sure if Swift will be in Deadpool 3, theories going around for the movie clearly shows the buzz Ryan Reynold's starrer has created among fans. With new pictures coming out of the film set every day the third installment of the Deadpool franchise promises to be a fun ride.

Meanwhile, it was only recently when Ryan Reynolds treated the internet with a photo of him in his red suit, alongside Hugh Jackman, in his yellow suit. In no time, the photo left fans in a frenzy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds told Wrexham star to put shirt on around wife Blake Lively; Here's why