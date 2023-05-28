Is Taylor Swift moving in together with Matty Healy only weeks after dating? Find out

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been making headlines since the last few weeks. The pair has certainly become music industry’s new couple interest, with several chart-topping hits to their catalog. Rumors suggest that Taylor and Matty are dating. And, as per the latest reports, they are taking their relationship a step further.

Though the relationship rumors have still not been acknowledged by either Swift or Healy, multiple actions indicate their relationship. This ranges from Matty Healy flying all the way to Nashville from Philippines to watch Taylor Swift perform during the Eras Tour to duo spotted kissing each other during the night out. Swifties even speculated that the rumored couple was exchanging romantic messages while on stage.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are moving in together?

According to The U.S. Sun now, Matty Healy is moving in with his rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift in New York to help the superstar write her next album. Here is everything to know about the same.

As per the report, The 1975 frontman – Matty Healy has shipped out his audio interfaces, guitar effect pedals, MacBook Pro, and synths to be set up at Taylor Swift’s home. Reportedly, Taylor and Healy are so ‘madly in love’ that they want to spend as much time together as they can. Healy has even told his 1975 team that he would be doing all the band demos in the U.S.A for the foreseeable future.

The U.S. Sun source reported, "He [Matty Healy will work on his parts for their collaboration while she [Taylor Swift] is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album." The publication added that Swift’s superstar status doesn’t faze Matty Healy at all.

On the professional end, Taylor Swift is all set to perform in New Jersey as part of her Eras Tour while The 1975 headlined Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Previously, Taylor Swift was dating British actor Joe Alwyn before the pair decided to go separate ways after six years of togetherness. In the meantime, according to Mirror, Matty Healy reportedly ghosted his ex-girlfriend Meredith Mickelson who was not aware about his growing closeness with Swift.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are ‘inseparable’; Former was ‘swept off her feet’ by The 1975 frontman