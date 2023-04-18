Is Taylor Swift OK? Singer reacts to her fans signboard during ‘Delicate’ performance at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has been making headlines because of both her personal as well as professional lives. On the work front, the singer has been winning hearts with her concerts of the Eras Tour. The Eras Tour has garnered lots of praises from the people with many celebrities in attendance during the concert. Swift has also become U.S. Female Artist with highest number of concert attendees.

While on the personal front, it seems that she has broken up with her longtime partner Joe Alwyn. However, it appears that Taylor Swift is reassuring her fans that she is okay in the midst of her concert. Here is everything to know about the incident.

Taylor Swift’s reassurance to fans

During Taylor Swift’s April 15 show in Tampa, a fan held up a sign in the singer’s direct eye sight which read ‘You OK?’ At this time, Taylor Swift was allegedly performing her 2017 hit track Delicate, which people consider is about her secret first dates with Joe Alwyn. The Back to December singer responded by giving a subtle thumbs up. This viral TikTok video has been going viral ever since as the user captioned the post with, ‘I don’t think I’ll ever get over the fact someone held up a sign ‘you ok?’ And Taylor responded with a [thumbs-up]’.

Swifties have been concerned about the well-being of the singer ever since the news broke out about her split with British actor Joe Alwyn. Neither Taylor nor Joe has commented on reports of the split and considering the pattern, this is the closest that the singer will publicly comment about her love life.

Earlier in the concert, Taylor Swift said, ‘I’m really loving this tour. It’s become my entire personality and I’ve always loved putting on shows, always loved that connection’.

