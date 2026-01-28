Is Taylor Swift Performing at Grammys 2026? Producer Reveals Truth Amid Singer’s Wedding Planning with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is an important phase of her life. While enjoying the success of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, she is also planning for her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce. Amid all this, she did not receive a Grammy nod as the record was released just outside of the consideration period however reports of her possibly performing at the award show surfaced which the executive producer has now clarified, calling it baseless.

No Taylor Swift at this year’s Grammys and here's why

Taylor Swift is not appearing at this year's Grammy Awards night! The award show has called out HITS Daily for reporting that she may be dancing at the front row, however after it was picked up globally as a possibility, Ben Winston shared that it was all but a speculation. “The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITS List, and it was picked up globally,” he clarified where the rumor first came from. “But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it’s a real thing, when it was made up in your office! That really is a full-circle rumor!” he said.

The songstress hasn’t been announced as a performer or presenter. Previously, Entertainment Tonight reported a source regarding an update on the star, “Taylor’s happy, grounded, and fully focused on her life with Travis. Right now, she’s prioritizing everything positive and exciting happening in her life.” She seems to be deep in planning mode for her lavish wedding expected to happen this mid-year after announcing her engagement back in August 2025. The sportsman popped the question in the backyard of his private estate in Leawood, Kansas. The two have been together since 2023 in a very public love story following Swift’s breakup from 6-year boyfriend Joe Alwyn and rumored brief relationship with Matty Healy.

Meanwhile, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

