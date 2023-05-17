Is Taylor Swift performing at the Gillette Stadium? Know date, tickets, and more details of Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour's next destination is said to be at Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium. The stadium is located around 30 miles outside of Boston. And, there is no question about the hype the audience has for the ‘Back to December’ singer, as her fans have eyes and ears wide open for the blond pop queen.

During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, it has been said that there was a significant spike in automobile traffic movement and public transit in different locations around the United States. This did lead to unseen situations and circumstances that have been reported.

Taylor Swift's Gillette Stadium Eras Tour concert date and time

Taylor Swift will perform three times at Gillette Stadium. These performances are scheduled for May 19, May 20, and May 21. While the Gillette Stadium gate is expected to open at 6:30 p.m. The performance will begin at 8 p.m.

Will there be any arrangements for parking?

Prepaid parking permits for Gillette Stadium are no longer available. Stadium parking permits, on the other hand, may be found on resale sites. And it's been said that the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert at Gillette Stadium will last more than three hours.

Who will be the opener for the Eras Tour?

Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle will be opening Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 19 and 20. There will be Gracie Abrams, who is scheduled to perform on May 21.

What are the arrangements for tickets?

Tickets went on sale in January, 2023. Fans may search for resale tickets on websites like VividSeat and SeatGeek.

The chaos that happened at Taylor Swift’s previous show

Taylor Swift recently paused her performance of ‘Bad Blood’ to repeatedly urge security guards to keep fans at bay when a fight erupted in Philadelphia. As usual with everything at the Swift event, there were thousands of cameras pointed at her, and one 25-second clip of the singer's interjections on Twitter had garnered more than 3 million views by Sunday.

When will the Eras Tour conclude?

The Eras tour began on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, and will conclude in the United States on August 9 with the last night of a five-night stay in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

Meanwhile, Swift has made headlines for her dating rumors with singer Matty Healy. A few photos of the Red singer with Healy, from their outing in NYC recently have also surfaced. In the photos, Taylor looked happy and was caught blushing on camera.