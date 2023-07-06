Is Taylor Swift reigniting her romance with Matty Healy? Rumors debunked

Taylor Swift, the beloved Grammy-winning artist, has once again found herself at the center of romantic rumors. Recent reports suggested a possible rekindling of her relationship with Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975. However, according to a report in People, a source debunked these speculations, clarifying that the musicians are not dating again. With Taylor currently embracing her single status, focusing on her music and enjoying time with friends in New York City, let's delve into the truth behind these rumors and uncover the real story.

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy rekindling their romance?

A source close to Taylor Swift has confirmed that the rumors of her romantic involvement with Matty Healy are ‘complete nonsense’. According to a report in People, a source revealed, they are not together, and they are not in contact anymore. The source revealed that Taylor is happily embracing her single life, finding solace in the studio and cherishing moments with her friends.

Adding further weight to the denial, a source close to Matty Healy's band has also debunked the rumors. The source stated that the reports are ‘not true at all’. It seems the two are simply on different paths and not pursuing a relationship.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up after a month of dating? Here's what we know

Taylor Swift continues to focus on music career abd The Eras Tour

As Taylor Swift gears up for the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), her focus remains on her music and personal growth. Amidst the album preparations, she took a moment during her Minneapolis show to encourage kindness and gentleness in online interactions. Swift emphasized her desire to take control of her music and expressed gratitude for those who support her journey.

In the meantime, only recently the singer announced 14 new shows across the world as part of her The Eras Tour. She even expressed her excitement for the same while informing fans about the new update.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are ‘inseparable’; Former was ‘swept off her feet’ by The 1975 frontman