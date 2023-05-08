Is Taylor Swift releasing a memoir soon? Fans think so after multiple alleged clues

Taylor Swift and her fans – Swifties – as they like to address themselves, have a unique relationship.

It is no secret that the Grammy award-winning singer is a master storyteller, and loves to sprinkle clues relating to her songs every now and then. Her fans, on the other, love a good puzzle, and always come up with new theories about the 33-year-old singer’s personal and professional lives. And now, the most recent theory on the block is that Taylor Swift is writing a memoir that she plans to publish very soon. Yes, you read that right! This theory comes after eagle-eyed fans pieced together multiple clues pointing to the assumption. Read on to know more.

Is a Taylor Swift memoir on the cards? Here are all the clues that make fans believe so

1. TikTok video about unnamed book

In a since-deleted video, (via Just Jared), an account by Good Neighbor Bookstore discussed a book that is set to come from Flatiron Books on July 9 – the same date Taylor referenced in her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) announcement. The aforementioned book apparently does not yet have a title, author, or summary. Those details are apparently not to be revealed until June 13. And in case you did not know, 13 happens to be Taylor’s lucky number.

Moreover, the TikTok account revealed that the book has a purchase order of a million copies, which is undoubtedly quite huge for a title that has not yet been announced. Furthermore, the book is being released on a Sunday, which is unusual.

The bookstore’s account was reportedly told to take down the video by the publisher.

2. Taylor Swift’s Speak Now announcement

As the video reached fans, they soon started looking for more clues in Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) announcement. They noticed that Taylor had used the word ‘Dear Reader’ which is also a reference to a track on her Midnights album. The singer also used phrases like ‘completely self-written’ and ‘tells a tale’.

3. Easter Eggs in the All Too Well Short Film

Fans also pointed out that in the All Too Well Taylor portrayed herself to grow up to be an author and that there was also a fictional book written by her. The video also mentioned that 13 years had passed since the event of the All Too Well story, which, from now, would take us back to 2010 – the year when Speak Now originally came out.

