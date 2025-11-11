Is Taylor Swift Seeking Advice From Bestie Selena Gomez For Wedding? Singer Reportedly Locks Gigi Hadid as Bridesmaid

Taylor Swift is gearing up for her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, and there’s no stopping her. The songstress has seemingly begun confirming the members of her bridal party, including besties Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. The former recently got married to producer Benny Blanco and is perfect for any advice on nuptials.

Taylor Swift begins wedding prep: Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid among popular bridesmaids

According to a report from Radar Online, Taylor Swift is getting things out of the way one after the other regarding her wedding. After inviting the model to be one of her bridesmaids, Gigi Hadid is said to have been ‘thrilled’ as she ‘wasn’t expecting’ to receive the honor. The two met for dinner last weekend, and it is rumored that the conversation happened during this very outing.

Taylor Swift reportedly has a list she is moving according to, and plans on personally inviting each one on there to show her sincerity. "Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning. She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day.”

Meanwhile, one other member of her Girl Squad is turning into a Swift bridesmaid, is none other than Selena Gomez. Among other things, advice is being sought on food, flowers, and any other organizational issues that may arise during a wedding. It is believed that Kim Kardashian will not be a part of the bridal party owing to her ex-husband Kanye West’s feud with the singer.

The schedule, including the date and the venue for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, has not been confirmed so far, with reports throwing out various locations in the mix, making speculations.

