Is Taylor Swift Under Pressure For Marriage? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift’s whirlwind of a romance with beau Travis Kelce is taking new turns- persistent comments about an engagement and marriage in the future. The stars who first began their romance last year are still going strong, but they have reportedly been pressured to tie the knot by their friends and family members.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift facing pressure for marriage

The idealized romance of the duo has the fans gushing, and many of them have been hoping for engagement news to come soon. This started as early as the NFL finale match, where commentators were hoping for Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs to win- so that when the famed tightend takes the Superbowl ring- he makes a grand engagement proposal to Swift. Whilst it did not turn out that way, even as Chiefs ended up winning the tournament, Kelce has still been pressured to propose to Swift and lock this relationship. An insider source told Life & Style that the sportsperson is “under pressure to propose” as of now, while Swift, who does think Kelce is “the one” wants to get done with the proposal so that the duo can move on to the next chapter in their lives.

“Not a day goes by they don't get hit with gentle hints and questions,” the insider further informed the outlet. Nonetheless, this nudging only seems to escalate as days pass, and the couple has started feeling down from this. Kelce feels more withdrawn with the increasing pressure since the social media talks about the engagement were bad enough to start from, and the added reiterations from friends and family feel tiresome to him.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have now risen as the industry’s power couple. Swift, who is a megapopular singer-songwriter, just released her 10th studio album The Tortured Poets Department to critical and commercial acclaim. She is currently flying countries for the Eras Tour, a culmination of all her milestone albums. Kelce is a star in his own right, with two consecutive Superbowl trophies under his belt.

The two have notedly shown up to support each other in public events. Swift was the prestigious attendee at many of Chiefs games in the last NFL season while Kelce was a VIP guest at several Eras Tour shows.

