Is Taylor Swift’s All of the Girls You Loved Before about Joe Alwyn's Exes? Find out

Just ahead of the beginning of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift dropped four unreleased songs which got the fans into frenzy. This included a vault tracker from her Lover album named All of the Girls You Loved Before.

The fans were quick to point out that this song might be about her six year long boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s exes. Here is what we know about this newly released song by Taytay.

Taylor Swift’s All of the Girls You Loved Before

Fans are completely convinced that Taylor Swift’s All of the Girls You Loved Before is about Joe Alwyn. While analyzing the lyrics, it seems that the singer is thanking all the past girlfriends of Alwyn for making him the man that he is now. She is happy that those ex-partners have molded him into someone that she loves. Swift also mentioned in the song that now all she needs is him and she loves him more than anyone.

This song even garnered happy reactions from the fans. One user tweeted this newly released song is so special with Taylor being grateful to meet a man like Joe that she thanks everyone for it. While the other user called this song ‘pure’.

Taylor Swift’s Lover album

Back when Taylor Swift released her album Lover in August 2019, she and Joe Alwyn have been in a serious relationship for three years. The number of songs in this album was about Alwyn whom she had been dating since 2016. The release of the Lover album also fueled the rumors that the couple has gotten married or they are secretly engaged.

In a 2022 interview with the WSJ magazine Joe Alwyn said, ‘If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say’.

