Is Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn ‘distraught and slighted’ over singer’s alleged new romance with Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn is reportedly ‘distraught’ that the singer has moved on so quickly after their 6-year-long relationship.

The news about Taylor’s breakup with Joe came to light in April. Less than a month later, The Sun reported that the Grammy-award-winning singer is dating The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

And now, according to a new report by DailyMail, an insider revealed that Joe Alwyn is quite unhappy about Taylor’s new romance with Matty, especially after he trusted that she and Matt were just friends when they began collaborating on Midnights during the last months of their relationship.

Read on to know more.

Why is Joe Alwyn distraught and slighted over Taylor Swift’s new relationship with Matty Healy

A source close to Joe told the media outlet, “Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself.”

The source further shared, “Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her.”

In November last year, Matt called Taylor ‘amazing’ when he revealed that the duo worked together on Midnights. The source shared that Joe was in full support of Matt and Taylor working together as he placed his full trust in his then-girlfriend.

However, the source maintained that there was no ‘overlap’ between the two relationships.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s relationship

Taylor and Matty were first linked together in 2014, however, the latter had refuted the dating rumors back then. This year, the artists were first again reported to be dating in early May.

Ever since then, Matty and Taylor were seen mouthing secret messages to each other on their respective shows. Healy was also seen attending all of her Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia. They were also photographed leaving the concert venue in Nashville together in a car as they headed to Swift’s condo at around 12:30 am.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s pictures from the NYC restaurant went viral, where the duo was spotted holding hands, ‘cuddling and kissing’. Moreover, a source confirmed to the media outlet that the singers’ relationship is ‘not just platonic’. "Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her Tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off," a source told the media outlet. Another insider shared, "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matty Healy bonds with Taylor Swift's father at her concert amid dating rumors; duo jams to song 22