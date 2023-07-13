Is Taylor Swift’s new Speak Now vinyl ‘CURSED’? Fan thinks so

Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released on July 7 and has been quickly making its way into becoming a global sensation. Laminate reported that this re-recorded version earned over 575,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its initial days of release.

However, a creepy surprise awaited Taylor Swift’s fans after she tried to play the singer's brand new vinyl re-recorded Speak Now version. Here is everything to know about the same.

Fan thinks Taylor Swift’s new Speak Now vinyl is cursed

Rachel Hunter excitedly played the brand new, orchid-colored vinyl copy of Taylor Swift's Speak Now to hear the re-recorded versions of songs like Sparks Fly and Back To December. However, she was surprised by the creepy and sinister British electronica. The opening song contained disturbing messages about “endless rows of sardines” and the 1960s horror series The Outer Limits.

A deep male voice asked, “There are 70 billion people on Earth, where are they hiding? Where are they hiding?” while sinister music played in the background.

Rachel Hunter told BBC, “At first, I thought maybe the vinyl had a secret message from Taylor. But when I flipped to the b-side it started saying 'There's 70 billion people on earth, where are they hiding?' I started to get a little scared. I was alone and it was late and my vinyl was playing creepy messages.”

Rachel Hunter also shared the video on social media and asked her followers, “Who is this? Please help me!” This video clip has now garnered millions of views on both Twitter and TikTok.

Universal Music Group realized the manufacturing mistake and has been mispressed with rare’90s UK electronic music. They later issued a statement which read, “We are aware that there are an extremely limited number of incorrectly pressed vinyl copies in circulation and have addressed the issue. If you have purchased one of the affected goods, please contact customer service at your respective retailer for a replacement or refund.”

