Is Taylor Swift’s new Speak Now vinyl ‘CURSED’? Fan thinks so

A creepy surprise awaited Taylor Swift’s fans after she tried to play the singer's brand new vinyl re-recorded Speak Now version. Here's everything to know about it.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari Updated on Jul 13, 2023   |  11:41 AM IST  |  5.7K
Taylor Swift (Image via Instagram)
Taylor Swift (Image via Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Fan thinks Taylor Swift’s new Speak Now vinyl is cursed
  • The opening song contained disturbing messages about “endless rows of sardines”

Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released on July 7 and has been quickly making its way into becoming a global sensation. Laminate reported that this re-recorded version earned over 575,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its initial days of release.

However, a creepy surprise awaited Taylor Swift’s fans after she tried to play the singer's brand new vinyl re-recorded Speak Now version. Here is everything to know about the same.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift surprises fans by bringing ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner onstage during Eras Tour

Fan thinks Taylor Swift’s new Speak Now vinyl is cursed

Rachel Hunter excitedly played the brand new, orchid-colored vinyl copy of Taylor Swift's Speak Now to hear the re-recorded versions of songs like Sparks Fly and Back To December. However, she was surprised by the creepy and sinister British electronica. The opening song contained disturbing messages about “endless rows of sardines” and the 1960s horror series The Outer Limits.

A deep male voice asked, “There are 70 billion people on Earth, where are they hiding? Where are they hiding?” while sinister music played in the background.  

Rachel Hunter told BBC, “At first, I thought maybe the vinyl had a secret message from Taylor. But when I flipped to the b-side it started saying 'There's 70 billion people on earth, where are they hiding?' I started to get a little scared. I was alone and it was late and my vinyl was playing creepy messages.”

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift in Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3? Here's why fans think so

Rachel Hunter also shared the video on social media and asked her followers, “Who is this? Please help me!” This video clip has now garnered millions of views on both Twitter and TikTok.

Universal Music Group realized the manufacturing mistake and has been mispressed with rare’90s UK electronic music. They later issued a statement which read, “We are aware that there are an extremely limited number of incorrectly pressed vinyl copies in circulation and have addressed the issue. If you have purchased one of the affected goods, please contact customer service at your respective retailer for a replacement or refund.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Fans throw bracelets at singer as she leaves; troubling trend persists

Advertisement
Why did Taylor Swift bring out Taylor Lautner?
“[Lautner] was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift said on stage. “He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it's very convenient because we all share the same first name.”
Who was Taylor Swift's biggest influence?
Taylor Swift & Her Greatest Musical Influences | JamPlay Paul McCartney is the No. 1 musical influence for countless guitarists, bassists, and songwriters alike. Well, Paul almost made the cut as Taylor Swift's top pick; apparently he is second in line to cats as her all-time greatest influence.
What is Taylor Swift's lucky number?
Taylor Swift is fearless when it comes to the number 13. The iconic singer and songwriter has long held the belief that 13 is in fact her lucky number. The number has, indeed, followed the singer most of her life, and Swift has mentioned the significance of 13 in her life in interviews dating as far back as 2009.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Holly...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!