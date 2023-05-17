Is Tekashi69 gay? Fans speculate after photo of rapper kissing alleged boyfriend goes viral on Twitter

Tekashi69’s fans are wondering if he is gay.

Fans of the rapper, who is also known as 6ix9ine are questioning if he has finally come out of the closet after a picture of him with his alleged boyfriend went viral on social media. In the aforementioned photo, Tekashi69 can be seen planting a kiss on a man’s cheek as they stand next to each other.

Tekashi69’s picture with alleged boyfriend goes viral

In the photo that took fans by surprise on Twitter, Tekashi69 can be seen sporting a pastel-colored shirt with colorful corn-rows. The rapper is seen holding a man next to him by his neck, and planting a kiss on his cheek. Since no other context is provided to the photo, Twitterati is wondering if the duo in the picture is in a relationship and if 6ix9ine is coming out as gay.

Fans react to Tekashi69’s viral photo

As soon as the picture surfaced on the micro-blogging site, fans began to share their reactions. One fan wrote, “wait- 6ix9ine came out and has a boyfriend now?” Another fan’s tweet read, “6ix9ine got a boyfriend now??? i knew that rainbow hair wasn’t for show (crying emoji)”. Some users noted that the rapper has always kept hinting at his sexuality as he sports rainbow-colored cornrows. Others were more interested to figure out if the man he was kissing is actually his boyfriend.

Still other users discussed the rumor that Tekashi69 had once participated in a gay porn video, which was subsequently leaked onto the internet. Another rumor was that Tekashi69 used a different moniker when he indulged in gay porn and that is Apache blu.

While Pinkvilla cannot confirm these rumors, scroll below to take a look at some of the reactions by fans on Twitter.

