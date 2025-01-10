'Is That a Kardashian': When Modern Family's Ed O'Neill Could Not Recognize A-List Celebrities Including Beyoncé and Ryan Gosling on Ellen's Show

Some people are just bad at remembering names, and we can say without a second doubt that Modern Family star Ed O’Neill can lead a country of such people because he does it better than anyone.

Here’s a throwback to 2018 when the actor appeared on The Ellen Show and got dirtied by the now-retired talk show host, who asked him to name famous celebrities by recognizing their pictures.

Ariana Grande was the first celebrity to take the screen behind DeGeneres and O’Neill during their conversation. Luckily for the Nickelodeon alum, the actor somehow stuttered the pop star’s name correctly.

Other icons on the list, including Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth, and Ryan Gosling, weren’t as lucky as Grande, though, as even after straining his brain to its limits, O’Neill could not get their names right.

Trying to identify Beyoncé, the actor bizarrely began, "Is that Kardashian?" He then mentioned Jennifer—probably JLo—before finally landing on her real name.

O’Neill clearly recalled Reese Witherspoon winning an Oscar, but as we said, he’s just bad with names, so he couldn’t get it right.

Chris Hemsworth’s face card declined before O’Neill, who thought he was a Jonas Brother. The MCU star did, however, earn a compliment from the actor, who likened his looks to young Brad Pitt. After multiple tries and being refused help by his daughter, a fan of Hemsworth, sitting in the audience, O’Neill surrendered. DeGeneres then introduced Thor to him.

When it came to identifying Ryan Gosling, O’Neill once again guessed the Jonas Brothers before giving up after being denied help by his daughter.

Besides Grande, Meghan Markle was the only one on DeGeneres’ list of celebrities that O’Neill could remember by name, or should we say last name?

Before sitting down with DeGeneres for the fun game—fun for the viewers and nothing but stressful for him—O’Neill had failed to recognize Britney Spears at the airport when the pop star asked him for a picture. He similarly failed to recognize Taylor Swift at a birthday party and sent a selfie with her to his daughter, asking for help recognizing her.

